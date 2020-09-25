Daddy’s little girl! Kobe Bryant’s youngest daughter, Capri, is keeping her father’s memory alive in the sweetest way possible.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, posted the adorable moment to her Instagram on Friday, September 25. As the 15-month-old walked around in pink pajamas, she held a framed photo of the NBA legend.

“Coco, who’s that?” the 38-year-old former model said, while Capri responded, “Dada. Dada.”

Vanessa added, “That is your dada. Dada, he loves you!”

Kobe and Vanessa tied the knot in 2001. The basketball legend died on January 26 in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The couple’s second eldest child, Gianna, also died in the accident alongside Kobe and seven others.

The father-daughter pair were laid to rest in a private funeral held in early February. That same month, they were honored again in a larger public memorial held at the Los Angeles Staples Center — the location where Kobe played with the Lakers.

In addition to Gianna and Capri, the longtime loves shared daughters Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 3.

Last month, Vanessa paid tribute to Kobe on what would have been his 42nd birthday. “To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” she wrote. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi.”

She continued, “I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way.”

Vanessa also shared her appreciation for Kobe’s ability to “see the best in people” and noted how she missed his “thoughtful gestures.”

In April, a source exclusively told Us Weekly how Vanessa has been coping with the losses of Kobe and Gianna. “No two days are the same for Vanessa,” an insider close to the family said. “One day she feels motivated, and the next she’s depressed and needs to take time for herself. … There are moments when it all completely consumes her.”