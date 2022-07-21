Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Son Mason’s Alleged Social Media Accounts

Clarifying with the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian set the record straight about her 12-year-old son Mason Disick’s alleged social media accounts.

“Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” Kardashian, 43, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, July 21.

The Poosh founder’s comments came shortly after an Instagram user claiming to be Mason alleged that Kylie Jenner is set to marry Travis Scott soon.

“Hey guys! Mason here you’re [sic] favorite person LOL. Here’s an update on life,” the user captioned a video of Jenner, 24, wearing a white dress. “Kylie is getting married and is currently on her bridal party that’s why she’s the only one wearing white!!!”

The fake account also posted screenshots of alleged text messages from the makeup mogul that read “you need to stop,” “delete that now” and “MASON.”

Although this particular Instagram profile doesn’t actually belong to her son, Kardashian — who shares Mason, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with her ex Scott Disick — has previously been candid about shutting down her oldest child’s social media presence.

“Mason started some secret accounts during [the coronavirus] quarantine,” she told Miranda Kerr during a May 2021 Vogue Paris interview. “Those were quickly shut down. What kids share today, it’s there forever.”

After the reality television star terminated the pre-teen’s Instagram account in March 2020, he went to TikTok instead. “I went viral. I would’ve had 2.7 mil by now if I kept it up,” he said in a video shared to the platform, claiming his mom deleted his Instagram because he was “too young.”

As Kris Jenner‘s eldest grandchild nears his teenage years, he doesn’t always want to be photographed with his family. In January, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum clapped back at a troll who criticized her for not posting more photos of Mason.

“How comes Mason is never with y’all? It’s mostly Penelope and [sic] Regan,” an Instagram user commented on a snapshot of Kardashian at the beach with her two younger children and now-husband Travis Barker.

“Just because he’s not in the photo, doesn’t mean he’s not with us,” the Kardashians star responded. “And it’s Reign,” she added alongside a smile face emoji, correcting the spelling of her youngest son’s name.

The California native and Barker, 46, who got married in May after previously hosting two smaller ceremonies, have parenting in common.

“Travis and Kourtney’s kids are very close. They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2021. “Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

The Blink-182 drummer shares 18-year-old son Landon and 16-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, Moakler’s daughter from her previous relationship with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!