Kourtney Kardashian took a unique approach to staying hydrated while under the weather.

“This filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick 🤧 goodnight” Kardashian, 44, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 10.

Kardashian also shared a selfie of her lying in bed with messy hair. She gave the camera a thumbs up and she smiled for the pic.

Before the reality star shared that she wasn’t feeling well, she was gearing up for the first weekend of Coachella as her lifestyle brand Poosh hosts its annual wellness getaway. This is Kardashian’s first return to the event since welcoming Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Son Rocky's Baby Album: Photos Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are obsessed with their infant son, Rocky Thirteen, since the baby boy’s birth on November 1, 2023. Kardashian and Barker were friends and neighbors for nearly a decade before their relationship turned romantic in early 2021. Their romance heated up quickly, and the pair wed in spring 2022, officially merging […]

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Kardashian had given birth to her and the drummer’s son. During her third trimester, the reality star needed “urgent fetal surgery” for an undisclosed condition.

In addition to Rocky, Kardashian is also the mother of Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter, Atiana, 24, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

Last month, Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of her life with her infant by sharing a series of pics. The slideshow included snaps of her and Barker, 48, on a walk with Rocky in his new stroller, Barker snuggling his son and a steamy shot of Kardashian pumping breast milk while rocking lingerie and heels.

While Kardashian hasn’t shied away from showing off her figure, she also shared an empowering message to other new moms about not being afraid to embrace their postpartum bodies.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Relationship Timeline While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship came as a surprise to many, the pair knew each other for years before their whirlwind romance. After Barker spent time with Kardashian at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs, California, home in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were dating. “Kourtney and Travis are officially […]

“Dear new mommies,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 7, alongside a photo of herself wading in water while wearing a bikini. “Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find the hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it.”

Kardashian confessed that she tries to “be kind” to herself as she adjusts to this “new normal.”

“The presssure [sic] put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic,” she concluded. “Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;).”