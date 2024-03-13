Kourtney Kardashian’s not a regular mom — she’s a hot mom.

Kardashian, 44, gave fans a glimpse at her life since baby Rocky’s arrival via Instagram on Wednesday, March 13. She posted a series of candid snaps, including a moment of her pumping breast milk while dressed in only a black lace bodysuit and pointed-toe heels. She rocked a face full of glam for the occasion, including smokey eyes, dramatic lashes, rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip. She had her jet black mane styled in a bouncy blowout.

Elsewhere in the social media carousel, Kardashian could be seen on a walk with husband Travis Barker and their baby boy. In a different shot, Rocky is captured grabbing onto Barker’s chain necklace as the rocker cuddled him closely. (Rocky’s face was cropped out of the image.) The last shot featured Rocky’s vintage car-inspired stroller.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Kardashian gave birth to baby No. 4, her first with Barker, 48. “They have a beautiful baby boy,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They are both elated.” (Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, is the father of son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter Atiana, 24, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.)

While Kardashian appeared all dolled up in the Wednesday snap, the reality star prefers to keep things casual as she focuses on her family.

Last month, Kardashian shared her postpartum style tips. “Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding = throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always,” Kardashian shared. Her other essentials include “leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable a.k.a. husband’s vintage T-shirts and dickies.”

In addition to prioritizing comfort, Kardashian gravitates toward outfits she can throw on “super fast” because the “less time away from my baby the better.”