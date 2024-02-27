Kourtney Kardashian is taking it easy when it comes to her postpartum wardrobe.

Kardashian, 44, opened up about her post-baby style via Instagram on Tuesday, February 27, revealing that she’s leaning on all things “comfortable” as she tends to baby son Rocky.

“Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding = throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always,” Kardashian shared. Her other essentials include “leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable a.k.a. husband’s vintage T-shirts and dickies.”

In addition to prioritizing comfort, Kardashian gravitates toward outfits she can throw on “super fast” because the “less time away from my baby the better.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Kardashian gave birth to baby No. 4, her first with husband Travis Barker. “They have a beautiful baby boy,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They are both elated.” (Kardashian also shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker, 48, for his part, is the father of son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler’s eldest daughter Atiana, 24, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.)

While discussing her recent fashion choices, Kardashian teased on Tuesday that she’ll share her postpartum makeup routine next.

The TV personality’s relaxed take on dressing doesn’t just apply to her off-duty style.

She also prefers no-fuss looks for big events. For her family’s annual Christmas Eve party in December 2023, Kardashian wore a black bodysuit and sheer tights underneath a black floor-length fur coat.

“When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat 🧸🎄,” Kardashian captioned a series of images that showed off her getup.

Kardashian and Barker were “excited” to spend their first holiday season with their baby boy, a source told Us before the new year. “Kourtney keeps saying she already got the best gift this year with their son. It’s a magical time for the whole family, and Kourtney and Travis feel so blessed,” the insider added.