Mommy moment. Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday recently and reflected on their sweet bond in a new post.

“I feel so blessed to be the mommy of this little lady,” the Kardashians star wrote on Monday, July 11, with numerous photos from Penelope’s birthday bash. “She makes me so so proud every day and brings so much joy to my world. Happy 10th Birthday my Penelope 💞🥳 filled with matching pajamas, fuzzy slippers, all sleeping together in blow up hearts, outdoor movies and lots of rainbow sprinkles.”

The celebration, which was originally held on Thursday, July 7, boasted party favors and decor fit for a princess. “My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow!!!” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram Stories ahead of the event alongside a photo of pink balloons shaped like pink hearts. The reality star later shared a glimpse at the healthy snacks, water slide, and blow-up, heart-shaped pink pools that guests lounged in to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The Poosh founder shares Penelope as well as Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick, whom she dated on and off since 2006. Scott, 39, for his part, also spent some quality time with his daughter ahead of her celebration. “My everything,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned a photo via Instagram Story of Penelope – or “P” as they affectionately call her — sleeping on him.

The Hulu star and Disick have been doing their best job at coparenting while moving on with new partners. Kardashian recently married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in an intimate Italian wedding on May 22.

Fans have also gotten a peek at how newlyweds share a special bond with their blended family, as the musician also shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23, whom Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“Watching him with my daughter and how amazing he is with her. The way he speaks to her is so special. Travis and I talk about a future all the time,” Kardashian explained on her family’s reality series in April. “The second we fell in love I think we knew how different it was from anything either of us have had before. So, I think we absolutely see a future together.”

In another episode, Kardashian discussed how she and Barker were able to make their blended brood work. “I think the more kids the merrier. It is like more people to love. I am really close to Travis’ kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing,” she explained to cameras in a May episode. “Travis is a really amazing father. It is one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very patient. I think because we have all known each other it does make it easier to blend our families. It is all I could ever want.”

Disick, for his part, most recently dated model Rebecca Donaldson. Us confirmed in June that the duo called it quits, with a source noting that they were “never serious.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!