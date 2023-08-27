It was the mother of all meet ups when Kris Jenner and Doria Ragland were spotted hanging out at a charity gala on Saturday, August 26.

The women attended the This Is About Humanity gala — which raises awareness of and assists families and children who are separated at the U.S.-Mexico border — in Los Angeles. While Meghan Markle, Ragland’s daughter, was not seen at the nonprofit’s event, Kim Kardashian, one of Jenner’s six children, was in attendance (with new bangs).

Jenner, 67, attended with longtime love Corey Gamble and wore all white with a feathered jacket, lightweight trousers and sandals with a matching Chanel bag. Ragland, 66, wore a bright dress with and orange, pink and green pattern. She topped off the look with a small brown block heel and a silver necklace.

Like Jenner and Kardashian, 42, Ragland is close with the Duchess of Sussex, also 42. Meghan (who has been married to Prince Harry since 2018) has been open about her strong relationship with her mother.

“My mom’s a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community. For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit,” Meghan wrote in an August 2017 tribute to her mom, naming her as one of 10 women who changed her life.

The duchess (who is mom to Archie, 4 and Lilibet, 2) added, “She’s got dreadlocks and a nose ring. She just ran the L.A. Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I’ll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend.”

Similarly, Kardashian was sure to shout-out Jenner while accepting the Giving Tree Award at the Baby2Baby Gala in November 2022. (The award honored Kardashian for donating over $500,000 in addition to $5 million worth of in-kind items to children in need since 2013.)

“I would like to thank my parents,” the Skims founder said as she accepted the honor, which was presented to her by Markle’s close friend Tyler Perry. “My mom Kris — my backbone, the heartbeat of our family — for showing me what it means to put her children and caring for others first.”

She gushed over her homager again in a heartfelt belated Mother’s Day post via Instagram in May. “There’s no one more thoughtful, sentimental, generous, supportive, and forgiving than you!” Kardashian captioned a throwback of Jenner. “You truly are the life of every party! No one has ever made a kaftan on a yacht look better than you.”