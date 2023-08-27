Kim Kardashian brought the glamour to the This Is About Humanity gala — along with a brand-new hairstyle.

Kardashian, 42, stepped out at the nonprofit’s gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 26, where she debuted a fresh fringe. Kardashian styled her long locks in a slicked-back bun to further allow the blunt bangs to be the star.

The Kardashians star coordinated the classic ‘do with a long-sleeved black dress, a leather belt to cinch her waist and a stack of gold necklaces. She completed her look with a pair of black pumps and a coordinating Chanel handbag.

Kardashian was joined at the event by mother Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble. The Skims mogul and Jenner, 67, even met up with Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, on the red carpet.

While Kardashian has not shared if her new hair look is permanent or just a clip-in for the Saturday event, she last tried out the look in February. The reality TV star showed off curtain bangs via her Instagram at the time, which she paired with a high pony. Kardashian had enlisted her longtime stylist, Chris Appleton, to cut her mane in blunt strands to frame her face.

Appleton, 40, is also a fan of adding extensions to Kardashian’s hair. “Some people put too many in and then it’s too thick,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021. “The thing with this look is that if you put too many in, you just look like all hair — and that’s not so cute. The idea is that it’s long, but very slim. That’s what makes it look cool.”

Appleton further advised Us that using a root cover-up to “darken the root of the extensions” help the tracks blend in with the natural hairline. “It stops you from having that see-through look [and] it makes it photo-proof,” he said.

Kardashian and the hair guru are besties, with the SKKN by Kim founder even officiating his wedding to actor Lukas Gage earlier this year.

“It’s really not that often when someone comes into your life and changes it in such a major special way,” Kardashian gushed at Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April. “He is the best friend that builds you up. In all aspects, I can tell him all of my personal goals and business and I know it will never get out. … He takes you out of your comfort zone and just makes you feel special.”