Kim Kardashian is kicking off February with a bang … literally! The reality star debuted a chic new cut on Wednesday, February 8.

Kardashian, 42, took to Instagram to show off fresh curtain bangs. In a series of videos shared via her Instagram Story, the TV personality gave her followers a close-up view of her fringe. In the clips, Kardashian’s dark locks were cut — by her longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton — in blunt strands that framed the top of her face.

The Selfish author appeared to be pleased with her look, repeatedly fluffing her tresses while giving the camera a kissy face.

Kardashian took the look out on the town, attending her Skims pop-up shop at Century City Mall in her native Los Angeles. For the Wednesday soirée, the Hulu star paired her bangs with a hot pink two-piece set from Skims. The ensemble included a cropped top and high-waisted leggings. Kardashian teamed the getup with a fuchsia jacket and gray knee-high boots. She accessorized with a diamond choker.

“Having my own @Skims pop up store at the Century City Mall means the world to me in so many ways,” the SKKN by Kim founder said of the moment via her Instagram Story. “This was the mall my friends and I would beg our parents to go hang out at every weekend growing up. That little girl never dreamed I would have my own store here and I couldn’t be more proud of my entire @Skims team making my wildest dream come true.”

Kardashian shared images of the pop-up shop on her feed, which celebrated the brand’s Valentine’s Day collection. The store front featured all-pink decor and offered lingerie, pajamas, lounge dresses and more. “From sexy limited-edition styles and sweet gifts to special edible treats, there’s something for everyone (especially you),” Kardashian captioned the social media post.

To promote the love collection, the businesswoman tapped White Lotus stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco to model the line in Skims’ latest campaign.

In the ad, which debuted on January 23, the real-life friends rocked sexy lingerie. For one shot, Grannò, 29, and Tabasco, 28, are seen sporting baby pink two-piece sets, which were finished with lace. The Italy natives showcased their modeling skills with sultry smizes and eye-catching poses.

Grannò and Tabasco looked even hotter in black bras and matching underwear for a different spread. The gal pals completed the getups with glossy red lips and smoky eye makeup. In the final shot, the HBO stars sported heart-adorned designs as Tabasco held onto a heart-shaped prop.

Kourtney Kardashian also showed off the drop during a Pilates session on January 29. The Poosh, 43, founder shared photos via her Instagram Story that showed her working up a sweat in pink, heart-adorned pajamas from the Valentine’s launch.