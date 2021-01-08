Planning ahead. Kristen Doute shared her pregnancy plans after a Thursday, January 7, doctor’s appointment.

“I’ve had really off cycles lately and it’s been making me really nervous because of my age,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 37, said on her Instagram Story. “Going in to [the gynecologist], we were not able to do the tests we were hoping for so it really stressed me out and kind of broke my f–king heart, but we did the best we could with what we could do. Good news on those fronts, and we’re just gonna keep track of what we need to keep track of and catch up again in a couple months.”

The He’s Making You Crazy author added that she is “hoping to get pregnant but not this minute.” Doute added, “It’s just been a lot of anticipatory anxiety for the last two months of the unknown of what was going on with my body.”

In May 2020, the Michigan native explained how “important” becoming a mom is to her during an “We Met at ACME” podcast episode.

“It’s something that’s crossed my mind over the last year since [Brian] Carter and I broke up like, ‘Do I still want kids? Is that something that’s in the cards for me anymore?’” the former Bravo personality explained at the time. “I did go to the doctor not that long ago, like in the last year, and had everything checked out. I’m still good as of right now. Because after everything Scheana [Shay] went through with freezing her eggs twice, it’s something I’m considering. I’ve considered adoption. I’ve considered having children on my own.”

The former reality star, who is now dating Alex Menache, concluded that while “time was ticking,” she had a lot of “options.”

The James Mae creator’s former costar Stassi Schroeder welcomed her first child with husband Beau Clark on Thursday. Doute congratulated the Next Level Basic author, 32, and the commercial casting director, 40, the following day.

“Congratulations Momma and Papa,” Doute wrote on her Friday, January 8, Instagram Story. “I can’t wait to meet my new beautiful niece, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. I am so incredibly proud of you @stassischroeder. To watch the woman you’ve become, to see what you’ve endured emotionally and what your body is capable of. I love you, Beau and baby Hartford.”