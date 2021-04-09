Girl mom! Kristin Cavallari has new challenges on her hands raising her 5-year-old daughter, Saylor, that she never experienced with sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6.

“It’s harder to raise girls because girls are drama,” the reality star, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 6, while discussing her partnership with Lorissa’s List. “It’s a lot of drama, and Saylor’s payback for me is she’s very tough. She’s set in her ways. She knows what she wants, and she’s not going to stop until she gets it.”

Despite the “drama,” the two have found common ground. “She’s very into hair and makeup and nails right now,” Cavallari revealed of her daughter. “I even got her a little pedicure [set]. It’s a little inflatable thing that you can put water in it. She loves doing all of that stuff, but I also really love baking with Saylor. It’s great because Saylor’s in preschool — she’s at a different school than my boys. And so, we have an hour every day after school that’s just her and I, so we’ll take the dogs for a walk down the driveway. We’ll bake, we’ll do makeup and nails, you know, any of that kind of stuff.”

The Uncommon James founder added: “She’s super girly, but she’s also really tough. So she’s kind of, like, the best of both worlds. Like, she loves dresses and makeup actually. She’s normally not a huge dress girl, but this week she’s wearing dresses every day and it’s the cutest thing and it just melts my heart.”

Cavallari bonds with her sons in a different way. “[I’m] having to learn how to play Xbox and how to play Madden. I played some basketball game last night. I don’t even know what it’s called,” she explained. “My oldest, Camden, his love language is quality time. So I’m having to play these games with him, which is fine, you know? Or he also just actually likes basketball and throwing the football around and doing all that stuff. Jaxon, my middle kid, he’s still very much, like, a mama’s boy. He’s still really sweet. He’s my arts and crafts kind of a guy. So I can easily make arts and crafts and do all that creative stuff with him, which is really fun.”

The Very Cavallari alum keeps her children — whom she shares with estranged husband Jay Cutler — off of social media, but she noted that could change if they decide to create public profiles.

“The day that I do [post pictures of them] is the day that they join social media. If they’re not private — you know, I don’t know,” the former Hills star said. “Jay and I made that decision a long time ago that we want them to make that decision. We don’t want to make it for them. So when they’re old enough to be on social media, absolutely. And if you want to make your page public, fine, we’ll have that discussion. And then if you’re going to post pictures, then I’ll post pictures of you too. But I don’t want to rob them of that choice.”

Camden has already expressed interest in cultivating an internet presence, but Cavallari shot him down. “He wants a YouTube channel,” she told Us. “I’m like, ‘That’s not happening.’”

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, the True Comfort author has teamed up with protein snack brand Lorissa’s Kitchen and HeyMama to launch Lorissa’s List, a digital destination featuring a variety of gift options for moms, made by moms. From clothing and jewelry to beauty, home decor and more, those searching for the perfect present can show love to mom entrepreneurs across the country with their purchase.

“I really love that they are putting a spotlight on 40 mama entrepreneurs that have small businesses,” Cavallari said of the initiative. “I think obviously through the [coronavirus] pandemic, we’ve all learned how important it is to support small businesses. As a mom, it’s challenging at times running a business and only we know that as moms, and finding that balance can be really hard. So I think just having that support system and having women in general support each other, but especially moms, I think it’s a really neat thing to be able to do that.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi