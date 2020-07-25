Kylie Jenner Buys $200,000 Pony Named Frozen for Daughter Stormi

A mother’s love! Kylie Jenner splurged on a $200,000 pony for her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, named after the toddler’s favorite Disney movie.

Breeder Stal Wilten confirmed via Instagram on Thursday, July 23, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, purchased the gray pony.

“#ThrowbackThursday goes to the most famous pony of them all Frozen,” he wrote. “We got news he has landed in L.A. and living the life with a sweet little girl named Stormi. @kyliejenner in true fashion, made sure her daughter had the most precious pony out there. We can’t wait to see pictures of Stormi and Frozen.”

The Daily Mail reported on Friday, July 24, that the horse cost $200,000 plus an extra $7,000 to $10,000 to fly the animal from the Netherlands to Los Angeles. The pony will move to a barn near Jenner’s Calabasas, California, home after completing a 14-day quarantine.

The Life of Kylie alum has gifted Stormi — whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott — plenty of Frozen merchandise over the years. The little one has a Frozen motorcycle in her mini-car collection and had a Frozen World theme at her second birthday party in February.

Later that month, Jenner shared a hilarious video where she revealed that her daughter had shushed her for talking while the duo watched Frozen 2.

“So we’re watching Frozen 2 for the first time, and she is really into it because I turned to tell her I love her — and I said, ‘Stormi, I love you, do you love me?’ And she said, ‘Shhhh mommy,’” Jenner recalled.

She added, “I was in shock. Because she’s never done that before. She told me to ‘Shhh!’ ”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO treated Stormi to a two-day family getaway on July 17 and 18 in Montecito, California, with Scott, 28. An eyewitness told In Touch Weekly that the former couple — who were spotted in Laguna Beach, California the next day — shared a hotel room together.

Although Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” rapper ended their two-year relationship in October 2019, the duo have remained on good terms for the sake of their daughter.

A source told Us Weekly that the pair could get back together someday but “they’re not putting pressure on the situation.”

“Kylie is at a place in her life where she’s having fun and is not worried about what her future romantic relationship with Travis looks like,” the insider noted. “They love spending time together and parenting Stormi.”