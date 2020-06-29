Behind the wheel! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, is a car lover, just like her parents.

“She’s too cool for me,” the makeup mogul captioned a June 2020 Instagram Story video of her toddler running toward her tiny Mercedes and starting the engine. A pink Lamborghini could be seen paired close by in the garage.

The little one went on ride a Frozen motorcycle while wearing a matching helmet. “Hold on, your put your helmet on wrong,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said at the time, laughing from behind the camera. “I’ve gotta help you.”

The reality star has previously showed off her daughter’s mini wheels, from a Stormiworld Lamborghini to a glittery pink convertible.

She and the rapper welcomed their baby girl in February 2018 and have been spoiling her ever since. In December 2019, Stormi’s parents surprised her with a visit from Trolls’ Poppy. She also got an epic backyard playhouse that same month featuring a loft, a kitchen, furniture and a doorbell.

While quarantining with Stormi amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jenner has worked hard to keep the little one busy at home. “I have bought Stormi all of the outdoor games possible, a bouncy house, a slip and slide, everything,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator said in an April 2020 Instagram Live video. “She’s been outside every day. I’m trying to keep her entertained.”

The Los Angeles native gushed about how, “as a kid,” Stormi “has no idea what’s going on in life.” Jenner said, “It’s amazing.”

Although the Kylie Skin creator split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend in October 2019, she and Scott spent time together with their daughter during quarantine.

“Kylie has really been making the most out of her time and enjoying spending time with Stassie [Karanikolaou], Travis and Stormi,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020. “Kylie loves that she has so much time to bond with Stormi right now and spoil her with love and attention — they’re both having so much fun together.”

Keep scrolling to see how Stormi’s car collection has grown over the years.