Kindergarten, here she comes! Kylie Jenner celebrated daughter Stormi’s pre-school graduation with an adorable photo.

“My sweet girl graduated pre-k today,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 7, alongside a snap of her and Stormi, 5, nuzzling noses at the little girl’s graduation ceremony. Jenner, clad in an oversized dark blazer and light-wash jeans, bent down to embrace Stormi in the sweet shot, holding a bouquet of sunset-colored flowers in honor of her daughter’s milestone. Stormi, for her part, looked lovingly at her mom while wearing a white lacy dress with her curly hair pulled back in a high ponytail.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s celebrity pals immediately gushed over her eldest child’s big achievement in the comments section of Jenner’s post. (In addition to Stormi, the Hulu personality is also mom of 16-month-old son Aire, both with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.)

“Grown up girl,” Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) wrote. “She’s so grown up!!! goosey!!” Jenner’s assistant Maguire Amundsen added.

As Jenner celebrates Stormi’s milestone occasion, the makeup mogul is focused on her coparenting relationship with the “Goosebumps” rapper, 32, after the on-and-off couple called it quits following the December 2022 holidays. She has since moved on romantically with Timothée Chalamet — a relationship that Scott isn’t “exactly ecstatic about,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. (Jenner and the Call Me By Your Name star, 27, were first linked in April.)

“Despite [Travis’] feelings,” however, “Kylie and Travis have both been very mature about their split and are focused on coparenting in a healthy manner,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Chalamet’s bond has only grown over time.

“Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” a source exclusively told Us of the couple earlier this month after Jenner was spotted at the Oscar nominee’s home in Beverly Hills. “They both have incredibly busy schedules, they initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting [and] etc. since they couldn’t always make time to see each other.”

Chalamet has even met some of the Kardashian-Jenners, the insider shared.

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner]. They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past,” the source explained. “He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”