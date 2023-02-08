Sweet siblings! Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse of how closely son Aire resembles his big sister, Stormi, with an adorable side-by-side comparison.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, reposted a fan’s collage via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 7, which showed a pic of her holding her baby boy, 12 months. Beneath the mother-son photo was a throwback snap of Stormi, now 5, in a similar pose.

Jenner also shared snuggly videos of herself and Aire, giving the little one a kiss on the cheek and cuddling while listening to “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum welcomed her daughter with Travis Scott in February 2018, but she kept her pregnancy journey under wraps. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that Jenner was expecting baby No. 2 with the rapper, 30. Before giving birth in February 2022, the makeup mogul kept her social media followers updated on her baby bump’s progress.

Jenner initially revealed that her second child’s name was Wolf Webster, but she walked back the announcement soon after. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in March 2022 without confirming his new moniker. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

The Kardashians star took her time showing her son’s face, but Kris Jenner hinted that her grandson bore a strong resemblance to his big sister. “I was in the hospital when he was born,” the momager, 67, told Ellen DeGeneres in February 2022. “It was me, Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now so you can only have so many people. Back in the day, I had 15 people when I was giving birth. It was like a party. When [he] came out, it was like Stormi being born all over again.”

Nearly one year later, Kylie finally confirmed the infant’s name while gearing up to celebrate his 1st birthday. “AIRE,” she captioned a January 21 Instagram photo. Kris gushed in the comments section: “I love you Aire Webster.”

The Life of Kylie alum spoiled her son days later with a racing-themed birthday bash. The “Route 1”-inspired celebration came shortly after Us broke the news that Kylie and Scott — who have been dating on and off since 2017 — called it quits once again.

“Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before,” a source exclusively told Us in January. “When it comes to being a dad, Travis is always there, but when it comes to their romantic relationship, it’s more complicated.”