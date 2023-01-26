In on the joke. Kylie Jenner had the best response to a TikTok that poked fun at her son’s name.

In the social media upload, the user dressed up as both Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott to recreate how the couple chose the moniker Aire. As audio from the opening scene of Avatar: The Last Airbender described the four elements, the fan imitated the rapper, 31, waving off the water, earth and fire options before agreeing on air.

The reality star, for her part, left two crying-laughing emojis in the comments section. Jenner’s response comes shortly after she announced her 11-month-old baby boy’s new name.

“AIRE 🤍,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, January 21, which included several sweet photos of her and her youngest. She later clarified that her child’s name is pronounced like the word “air.”

The California native first became a mom when she welcomed daughter Stormi with Scott in February 2018. The pair expanded their family in February 2022 when Jenner gave birth to their little one.

One month after her son’s arrival, the Hulu personality confirmed that she changed her baby’s name after originally calling him Wolf. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she wrote via Instagram Story at the time.

During season 2 of The Kardashians, Jenner revealed she felt rushed to give her infant a name. “We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked the WW,” she explained in a September 2022 episode of the reality series. “So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​'”

At the time, the beauty mogul joked that Scott kept suggesting new options even after they settled on a replacement. “Travis actually still changes his name a few times. He will come back and be like, ‘I really like this name.’ And I am like, ‘We can’t do this again.’ We are just waiting for him to name himself,” she added. “It is a part of his story but his name has changed.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly broke the news that Jenner and the Cactus Jack founder called it quits after spending time apart.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” the insider shared. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”