But first, coffee! Kylie Jenner documented her daughter, Stormi Webster, getting her a cup of brew in a recent Instagram Story, as the little one demonstrated her impressive skills.

“Loves to make me coffee,” the Kardashians star, 24, wrote over the first video taken on Monday, June 20. The clip showed her daughter, 4, standing at the Keurig coffee machine preparing a special morning pick-me-up.

In the next clip, Stormi, whom Jenner shares with rapper Travis Scott, 31, continued with her baby barista skills and could be heard saying, “I’m gonna make two for you.” The Kylie Cosmetics founder responded with a sweet “Thank you, baby” to her daughter who then announced her mom’s coffee needed three more creams. The reality star disagreed, however, noting she only wanted two in her cup. “Alright,” the youngster replied, but didn’t sound too pleased about it!

Jenner loves spending time with her little one. On June 8, the beauty mogul took her daughter for a little beauty-centric shopping. “It’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta,” the California native said of her line, Kylie Cosmetics, in a video shared via Instagram at the time. “You excited?” Jenner asked her eldest, who enthusiastically replied “Yeah!”

The video then cut to the mother-daughter duo arriving at the retailer. “I’m so excited,” Jenner exclaimed as she held her child’s hand.

The Jenner-Websters were dressed in coordinated ensembles, with Jenner opting for a pink and pastel yellow halter top, loose-fitting white pants and pink pointed-toe heels. Stormi matched her mama with a pink and yellow printed floral halter dress, white sneakers and a mini Prada handbag.

“Took my angel baby gorgeous goosey girl to see @Kylieskin & @Kyliecosmetics at @Ultabeauty. Still such a dream every time I visit. Thank you to the entire Ulta team always,” Jenner wrote over an additional Instagram post, which shared more behind-the-scenes photos inside the store.

The Keeping up With the Kardashians alum, who also shares a son formerly known as Wolf with Scott, celebrated the joys of being “a young mom” for Mother’s Day this year. “Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I get to love you a little longer,” Jenner captioned a series of photos and videos on May 8 via Instagram. The clips showed her daughter playing on the beach and spelling her name in the sand.

Jenner, who got pregnant at 19, always knew she wanted to have a family. “It’s genuinely what I wanted … to be a young mom,” she told Paper Magazine in February 2019. “I thought, This is what I want to do, and if people accept it or don’t accept it then I’m okay with every outcome.”

