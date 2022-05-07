Life’s a beach! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took their love — and their growing family — on a sweet vacation to Turks and Caicos.

“Happy girl 🦋🙏🏼🧿🌊,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, captioned a Friday, May 6, Instagram snap as she posed on a surfboard in a bikini.

Jenner and the 31-year-old “Highest in the Room” rapper caught the attention of her sisters, seemingly brimming with jealousy. “The most beautiful place,” Khloé Kardashian gushed via an Instagram comment.

In addition to the Kendall + Kylie designer’s water activities, she and her beau had a sweet date night one day earlier. Jenner posted a sweet pic of the twosome — who were first linked in 2017 — embracing on the beach at sunset on Thursday, May 5.

Elsewhere during their vacation, Jenner — who gave birth to the pair’s second child in February — showed off her postpartum progress with a bikini selfie before taking their daughter Stormi, 4, to feed iguanas on the island. The Kylie Baby mogul revealed last month that she gained 60 pounds while carrying her son and has since lost nearly 40 pounds.

The Life of Kylie alum and the Texas native welcomed their son on February 2 before announcing his name was Wolf. (They have since gone in a different direction regarding his moniker.)

“We haven’t officially changed it. Before I officially change it, I want to make sure,” Jenner told Entertainment Tonight in April. “Wolf was never on our list. It just was something Khloé suggested. I liked the name. There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.”

While neither the Kardashians personality nor her rapper beau have shared their second little one’s name or a photo of his face, she has been candid about her weight loss journey after giving birth.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” Jenner explained in a March Instagram Story. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

She continued: “It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. … I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

Scroll below to see snaps from Jenner and Scott’s island vacation: