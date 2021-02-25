The best bread! Kylie Jenner opened up about her the carbs she craved while in labor with daughter Stormi in 2018.

“Fun fact, Craig’s in L.A. has the best bread of all time, specifically this one,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, said on her Wednesday, February 24, Instagram Story while zooming in on a bread basket. “This is what I craved my whole labor and it’s the first thing I had right after I gave birth to Stormi.”

The reality star was out to dinner with Caitlyn Jenner. She showed off her meal and toasted cocktails with the Secrets of My Life author, 71.

“Cheers to us!” the Kylie Cosmetics creator said before spilling “a little.” Caitlyn chimed in, “Cheers to us! I can’t believe — uh oh, are you spilling already?”

Kylie gave birth to her now-3-year-old daughter in February 2018, tweeting later that same year that she missed eating sushi and craved Eggos waffles during her pregnancy.

“I never liked them before I was pregnant and haven’t had one since I had her,” the makeup mogul tweeted in March 2018. “So strange! Lol.”

In her pregnancy video diary, the Los Angeles native added that she was loving In-N-Out burgers and fries. “In-N-Out these days literally tastes like . . . nothing I’ve ever had,” she gushed during a doctor’s appointment.

When the doctor replied, “Can I tell you something? Never eat In-N-Out,” the E! personality replied, “Yeah, don’t tell me that.”

The Kylie Skin creator told James Charles in an October 2020 YouTube video that she wants more kids “so bad,” explaining, “I actually think about it every day. I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning. I don’t have a time [when] that will happen.”

Kylie called her daughter “the best baby of all time,” telling the YouTuber, 21, that the toddler is “so smart beyond her years.”

The Life of Kylie alum added at the time: “I’m excited for her to grow up, but I’m really sad at the same time. … I read books, I follow Instagram [accounts], I’m trying to learn the best way to raise a kid. But I think every kid is different, so you have to do just whatever you think is better for your child.”

She and on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott do an “amazing” job coparenting Stormi, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that same month. “They love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” the insider said.