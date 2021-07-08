Movie night! Kylie Jenner revealed an adorable nickname for her daughter, Stormi, while watching Boss Baby: Family Business.

“She doesn’t want to be filmed,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 23, said on her Wednesday, July 7, Instagram Story while zooming in on the 3-year-old. “Goosey? Goose? Stormi? Storm?”

When the toddler didn’t respond, the Kylie Cosmetics creator started yelling “I love you” louder and louder. “Love you too, Mommy,” the little one finally replied, her eyes glued to the TV screen.

The mother-daughter pair were enjoying the July 2 release in bed after the former reality star’s “long shoot day.” The makeup mogul told her followers, “We’re in bed before 6 p.m. in pajamas, face washed, ready to go.”

The Los Angeles native shares her daughter with on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott. Since Stormi’s February 2018 birth, the couple have revealed multiple nicknames for their child.

When the former E! personality asked the rapper, 29, what they like to call Stormi in a July 2018 YouTube Q&A, he said they had “so many,” before listing “Storm Storm, Peanut and Burrito.”

In February 2019, the Kylie Skin creator’s sister Kendall Jenner called her niece a “sweet, tiny noodle” via Instagram. “Your energy is powerful, I hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things,” the proud aunt gushed at the time. “I love you Stormeroo.”

Kylie referred to her baby girl as an “angel” at the time, writing, “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, Storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world.”

As for Scott, the rapper posted an Instagram slideshow, writing, “MY QUEEN, MY HEART, MY AIR, MY EVERYTHING. … I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRIT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CAN’T WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U.”

He and Kylie began dating in 2017. Two years later, they announced that they had broken up and planned to coparent. They have continued to document their activities with Stormi over the years, from pumpkin patch visits to Disneyland trips, most recently attending the Parsons Benefit last month. Stormi adorably joined them on the June 16 red carpet for family photos.