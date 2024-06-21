Kylie Kelce Praises Donna Kelce for Being a 'Strong, Independent Woman'

Kylie Kelce always feels supported by her husband, Jason Kelce — and that’s a value she credits his mother, Donna Kelce, for instilling in him.

“His mom was an outstanding example of a strong, independent woman, and still to this day, I tell everybody, I wish I had the traveling abilities of my mother-in-law,” Kylie, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly. “It is those traits that I think helped him understand that women can be a strong force, and that although they’re no longer together, his parents were very much a partnership in how they function, and it was a team effort.”

She continued: “He had that example at home and he has taken that into his adult life, and he uses that as an example of how he shows me respect and love every single day.”

Donna, 71, shares sons Jason, 36, and Travis Kelce with her ex-husband, Ed Kelce. Jason began dating Kylie in 2014, and the couple went on to tie the knot four years later. They have since welcomed three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 15 months.

Related: Inside Donna Kelce's Relationship With Daughter-in-Law Kylie Kelce Getty Images (2) Donna Kelce may be making headlines for her September 2023 hang with Taylor Swift, but she’s been mother-in-law to Kylie Kelce for years. Donna — who is mom of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce — became a minor celebrity after her sons’ respective teams faced off against each other in the […]

The example of strong womanhood Donna set for her sons is something Kylie told Us Jason has carried over into his role as a “self-identifying daddy’s girl.” She explained: “Jason is in a constant fight for, we’ll call it sensitivity training. So, I was like a nice dip in his toes in the water and then, he got three daughters. So now, he’s just embracing it.”

Kylie noted how her own father, Ed McDevitt, had an opposite experience to Jason’s as he grew up in a family of girls before having daughters of his own. “I have, like, a deep love for my dad and I know that he set an example that you don’t lower your standards,” she shared. “And my dad, he had six sisters, he only had two daughters. He was forever surrounded by estrogen. So, he very much understood women.”

Kylie went on to praise Jason for being a great dad to their girls, noting that they plan on getting their kids involved in both sports and the arts. “I always tell everybody, Jason is more well-rounded than people think,” she told Us of the retired NFL star. “He was in competition jazz band and can play the saxophone. … I think that we will hopefully introduce our girls to sports and I’m very much hoping they want to get involved in sports. But if they don’t, we Jason can help them musically. I can support them in other ways.”

Related: Grandma Donna Kelce's Sweetest Moments With Son Jason Kelce's 3 Kids Donna Kelce has equal love for her NFL sons, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, but her grandchildren might be her biggest gift. Ahead of her sons’ Super Bowl LVII face-off in February 2023, Donna joked that she was cheering a little harder for Jason because he and his wife, Kylie Kelce, made her a grandmother. […]

In addition to sports and music, Donna revealed earlier this year that she enjoys sharing her love for baking with her granddaughters. “Baking is a wonderful family activity, and now I have a little helper in Wyatt,” she shared in a February interview with Women’s World. “I look forward to passing on my tips and tricks to the girls so they can eventually pass these traditions on to their own families one day.”

Just as Kylie gushed about her appreciation for Donna, Mama Kelce opened up about her love for Kylie exclusively with Us in January, stating, “She is just one of those individuals that takes everything onto herself. She doesn’t need any help.”

Donna added: “We’re just very similar in our likes and dislikes and how we feel about the world and everything that goes on in the United States. So yeah, we pretty much have the same temperature when it comes to what’s going on.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams