Honoring dad. Lala Kent sent a sweet birthday message to her late father via Instagram on Sunday, March 28, giving him an update on her life.

“My sweet dad- here we go, celebrating another birthday of yours without you here. I’m a mom now… I know you know that. Ocean is beautiful. She looks like you through the eyes,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 30, captioned the photo. “I think I’m doing a pretty good job so far. I wish you could be here to see it. I know you have the best view of it all, but I can’t see you… and that’s all I want. I miss you so much. Thank you for your unconditional love. I feel your blessings. I love you, dad. Happy Birthday.”

Kent welcomed daughter Ocean with fiancé Randall Emmett on March 15. Emmett, 49, also is the father of daughters London, 10, and Rylee, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers.

The engaged couple celebrated the director’s upcoming birthday on their first date night since Ocean’s arrival on Saturday, March 27. “Amazing birthday dinner last night!! Thank you everyone who came and sent kind wishes,” the Irishman producer wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “Thank you lala for leaving the house for an hour and our beautiful daughter.”

“Lala is loving being a new mom, she feels so at peace. Randall loves seeing her as a mom and their relationship has become even deeper since Ocean arrived,” an insider recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “Lala is so focused on being a new mother and the woman she’s becoming and has embraced it all, she’s so happy.”

The source also noted that the Utah native “feels a spiritual connection with Ocean and her Dad and him being on the other side.” Overall, the experience has been “tremendous, spiritual and peaceful.”

Nearly three years ago, the Give Them Lala author’s father, Kent Burningham, was in a car accident that led to a stroke. He died one month after the accident in April 2018. He was 64.

One year after his death, Kent revealed that she had been struggling with alcohol addiction and began attending AA meetings. “[Alcoholics Anonymous] has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad in a clear frame of mind and remember what he brought to my life, what he meant to me, what he taught me,” she said via Instagram in March 2018. The Row actress has remained sober since.