Loving life as a new mom! Lala Kent has been “so at peace” since welcoming her daughter, Ocean, earlier this month.

“Lala is so focused on being a new mother and the woman she’s becoming,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, March 26. “She has embraced it all. She’s so happy, ridiculously happy. … The whole experience for her has been tremendous.”

The insider added that the Vanderpump Rules star’s relationship with fiancé Randall Emmett has grown “even deeper” since their little one’s arrival.

As for the Utah native’s postpartum journey, Kent, 30, “is also loving her new body.” The source explained, “She can’t believe Ocean lived there. She has a new respect for herself as a woman and all women.”

Ocean was born on March 15, joining Emmett’s two daughters with ex-wife Ambyr Childers — London and Rylee. “She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother,” the producer, 50, wrote via Instagram at the time.

The following week, the Give Them Lala Beauty creator showed her baby girl’s face for the first time, writing, “A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45 a.m., my life changed forever. This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love. Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama. My heart could just burst.”

She went on to praise Emmett’s fatherhood skills on Thursday, March 25, while celebrating his birthday.

“To my love. I’ve been blessed to have you as my partner for the last five years,” the reality star captioned a family photo via Instagram. “I didn’t think I could fall any harder for you — then I see you with our daughter. Thank you. Thank you for your unconditional support, thank you for loving me, thank you for giving me Ocean, thank you for it all. I love you. Happy birthday, baby.”

The Bravo personalities got engaged in September 2018. While they were initially set to wed in April 2020, they postponed their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They will tie the knot in July.

The pair announced their pregnancy news in September 2020. “I get a little mini Lala,” Kent gushed exclusively to Us Weekly at the time.

With reporting by Travis Cronin