Birthday dinner! At two weeks postpartum, Lala Kent dressed up for a night out celebrating her fiancé Randall Emmett’s 50th.

“Amazing birthday dinner last night!!” the producer wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 28. “Thank you everyone who came and sent kind wishes! Thank you Lala for leaving the house for an hour and our beautiful daughter.”

In the social media upload, the Give Them Lala Beauty creator, 30, sported a sheer black top, camouflage pants and white boots. “Omg she looks amazing after just having a baby,” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “How does Lala look like that after giving birth?”

The Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 2-week-old daughter, Ocean, on March 15. (Emmett is also the father of daughters London and Rylee with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.)

“No one could have prepared me for this kind of love,” the Utah native captioned her little one’s Instagram reveal. “Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama. My heart could just burst.”

The Give Them Lala author praised Emmett’s fatherhood skills on Thursday, March 25, writing, “To my love. I’ve been blessed to have you as my partner for the last five years. I didn’t think I could fall any harder for you — then I see you with our daughter. Thank you. Thank you for your unconditional support, thank you for loving me, thank you for giving me Ocean, thank you for it all. I love you. Happy birthday, baby.”

The Bravo personalities announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child together. The news came two years after their engagement.

While the couple were set to wed in April 2020, they pushed their nuptials back to July of the following year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are more ready to get married now than we ever were,” Emmett exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020. “I think we’ve accepted that whatever the version of our wedding day is going to be due to safety protocols … it’s going to be a different world. It’s not going to be what we thought it was going to be, in the sense of a 300-person packed ballroom. We’ve already discussed moving it outdoors to anticipate what the guidelines are going to be like. It’s about becoming one, it’s not about all the other stuff.”