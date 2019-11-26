



Welcome to the family! Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) and Josiah Duggar are happy at home with their 2-week-old daughter, Bella.

“We are so thankful to God for our sweet blessing!” the TLC personalities told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, November 26. “She has already brought so much joy in our lives. We are obsessed with her adorable smiles. It’s hard to imagine life without her!”

Us broke the news that the Counting On couple welcomed their baby girl on November 8. “After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” they told Us at the time. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect! She definitely has lived up to her name which means, ‘beautiful miracle.’ Today we are basking in God’s goodness!”

The little one arrived at 6 pounds and 5 ounces, measuring 18.5 inches long.

Bella was born six months after the reality stars announced that Lauren was pregnant after previously suffering a miscarriage. “God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” the couple told Us exclusively in May. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall. Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!”

Lauren, 20, and Josiah, 23, who tied the knot in July 2018, opened up about their miscarriage in February.

The then-pregnant star shared her advice for women who suffered pregnancy losses in October, telling Us exclusively: “Every day, you have to give that sweet little one to the Lord. There are many times where you can just be fearful and think, ‘Oh, I’m going to lose this one too.’ But … this child belongs to the Lord. He’s the one that has given this life.”

Lauren used her own experience to comfort her sister-in-law Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) after her miscarriage. “I remember just when Jessa [Seewald (née Duggar)] was expecting Ivy and I had lost our first one, Asa,” Lauren told Us. “I just remember how sweet Jessa was. She’d write special notes and texts, just reminding me how much she loves me and that she was praying for me. That’s kind of one thing I do for Joy, sending her encouragement and sending her scripture. I know what it feels like when someone’s pregnant and you’re not. I know what you’re feeling and just knowing to be sensitive [to] different things.”

Joe and Kendra Duggar welcomed their daughter Addison on November 2. Watch their birth special now at TLC.com/CountingNow or on the TLC GO app, and tune in to TLC Tuesday, November 26, at 9/8c for a new episode of Counting On.