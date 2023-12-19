Lindsay Arnold’s daughter Sage hit a big milestone.

Arnold, 29, shared an adorable video via TikTok of Sage, 3, getting her first haircut on Monday, December 18. “Are you getting your haircut?!” Arnold asked her daughter, who replied, “Yes!”

The former Dancing With the Stars pro told fans that Sage would only be getting “a little bit” cut off her ends.

“I’m nervous,” the toddler replied.

Related: Lindsay Arnold and Sam Cusick's Sweetest Photos with Their Kids Lindsay Arnold’s little family! The Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband, Sam Cusick, have been sharing adorable photos of their little ones since becoming parents. The choreographer announced her pregnancy in May 2020, writing via Instagram: “Mom and Dad love you already.” In the social media upload, the Utah native kissed her high […]

Arnold continued, explaining, “If you watched the video of Sage being terrified of having bald hair like June when I mentioned a haircut, then you know this is a big moment for us.” (June is Arnold’s 7-month-old daughter. She shares both the girls with husband Sam Cusick.)

During her haircut, Sage sat in a pink car-shaped chair while getting her hair trimmed. “What do you think, Sage?” Arnold asked while her daughter smiled at her reflection. To finish her new look, the hairstylist braided Sage’s locks and gave her sparkly hairspray. Arnold concluded the video with Sage admitting it wasn’t scary to get her tresses cut.

“Today was a BIG day 😍,” Arnold captioned the post.

Arnold previously talked to Sage about getting a haircut while she styled the little one’s tresses for the DWTS season 32 finale earlier this month.

“You know what we should do soon?” Arnold asked while brushing Sage’s strands. “We should get you a haircut.”

“No I don’t want to,” Sage answered. Her mom promised that it would just be “a little one,” but she started to cry at the thought.

“I don’t want to … I won’t be happy,” the toddler replied, explaining that she didn’t want to have “June’s hair.”

Arnold cracked up at her reasoning and asked, “You think they’re gonna make you bald like June?!”

Sage continued to cry, saying, “I don’t want bald hair, that’s why I’m sad.”

Related: 'DWTS' Relatives Who Joined the Show as Pro Dancers Rylee Arnold isn’t the first family member — let alone sibling — of a Dancing With the Stars pro to enter the ballroom. Julianne Hough was the first dancer to face off against her brother, Derek Hough, in the competition. After Julianne got her start on the series in season 4 in 2007, she was […]

Arnold then reassured her daughter that she wouldn’t have to get her haircut. She followed Sage’s instructions on the coiffure she wanted to wear to the finale, including a high bun with her face-framing pieces left out and braided.

Arnold didn’t appear on DWTS this season, but her younger sister Rylee Arnold danced as a pro for the first time on the show with celeb partner Harry Jowsey. Although the twosome were eliminated during the show’s quarterfinals in November, Rylee participated in group dances during the finale with her fellow pros.

Lindsay, meanwhile, joined the show in 2013 for season 16. She then took a few seasons off as a pro and performed as a troupe member before competing again in 2015 for season 21. Lindsay last competed as a pro in 2021 when she was paired with former Bachelor Matt James.