Lindsay Lohan has prioritizing her health five months after giving birth to her and husband Bader Shammas’ son, Luai.

The actress, 37, was all smiles as she snapped a selfie in leggings and a black tank top before a workout class. “Pilates,” Lohan captioned her Instagram Story post on Tuesday, December 19.

Lohan’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly in July that she and Shammas, 36, had “welcomed a beautiful, healthy son.” The statement continued, “The family is over the moon in love.”

The couple tied the knot in March 2022, and Lohan announced one year later that she and Shammas were expecting their first kid together.

“We are blessed and excited!” she captioned an Instagram post in March, which showed a newborn onesie that read “coming soon.”

A few months after giving birth, Lohan updated fans on her postpartum journey.

“I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery,” she captioned a selfie in August. “Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!”

Related: Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas’ Relationship Timeline Forever kind of love! Lindsay Lohan surprised fans when she announced her engagement to Bader Shammas in November 2021 — after keeping their relationship very private for two years. Lohan was first linked to the businessman in 2019 after relocating to Dubai five years prior. The Mean Girls actress officially debuted her relationship with Shammas in […]

Lohan revealed that her “OOTD lately” was postpartum underwear. She added a Mean Girls reference, “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.” (Amy Poehler made this statement in the 2004 film, in which Lohan starred.)

A source told Us that Lohan “is in her element as a mom” weeks after she gave birth.

“She’s doing yoga, meditating and exercising,” the insider added. “She’s really good at time management with the baby and taking care of herself at the same time. She feels adamant that taking care of herself and loving herself is just as important as taking care of her baby. She knows that being there for herself is so healthy in order to take care of Luai and to be the best mom she can be.”

The source called Lohan a “natural mother” and noted that Shammas is a “really a hands-on dad.”

Related: Lindsay Lohan Through the Years Lindsay Lohan is no stranger to the spotlight. After modeling as a child, Lohan starred as twins Annie James and Hallie Parker in 1998’s The Parent Trap alongside Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson. Following the movie’s success, she scored a three-film contract with Disney. “I was 10 when I did Parent Trap,” Lohan recalled to […]

Months later, a separate source revealed that Lohan and Shammas had come up with a fool-proof system when it came to raising their baby boy.

“They’re 50-50 with all the duties,” the insider added. “That way, it’s not too overwhelming.”

Lohan has also prioritized her health in the wake of motherhood.

“Lindsay is in the healthiest, most stable and confident place in her life,” the source added. “Lindsay cooks from scratch and is eating a lot of fresh, clean foods. She’s eating a lot of greens. She also does Pilates and goes on walks and runs with the baby and Bader. She’s focused on being a healthy mom.”