Love Is Blind alum Shaina Hurley and her husband, Christos Lardakis, are celebrating the arrival of their first baby together.

“Meet our baby, Yiorgos David Lardakis🤍 We’re in love 🥺,” read the caption of a joint Instagram announcement nearly one month after the little one’s February 12 arrival. “He is so strong and as of now a spitting image of his daddy 😚.”

Hurley and Lardakis announced her pregnancy in September 2023. “We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Our hearts are full! We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!”

Viewers were introduced to Hurley during season 2 of Love Is Blind, which aired in 2022. Following her appearance on the Netflix reality series, she revealed in March 2022 that she was dating someone new. “I’m actually in a relationship. It’s pretty serious,” she shared on the “Viall Files” podcast at the time, adding that her then-mystery man had been “nothing but a support” as the show made headlines. “He’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy.”

Later that month, Hurley went Instagram official with Lardakis. “My ride or die forever,” she captioned a series of photos from the pair’s vacation to Mykonos.

Two weeks after debuting their relationship, Hurley announced her engagement to Lardakis. They tied the knot at a Chicago courthouse that July, with a close friend and Lardakis’ daughter from a previous relationship serving as witnesses.

Prior to her relationship with Lardakis, Hurley got engaged to Kyle Abrams on Love Is Blind, but they split shortly after.

“I should have just said no to Kyle and followed my gut, and I didn’t,” Hurley said during her “Viall Files” appearance. “Because even before he proposed, I was like, ‘I don’t know how it’s gonna work.’ … I was trying to be open-minded because this is an experiment. This was, like, 10 days — people are acting like this was years. … During the reveal, I had intention, I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t know if we should be doing this.’ And when I saw him, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is real.’”

However, Hurley had second thoughts and called it quits with Abrams during the couples trip to Mexico. “I was very honest with Kyle and I had told them like, ‘I can’t do this,’” she recalled. “I broke up with him for a reason. And I had explained that to him in Mexico, and I wanted to go home. I was kind of over it at that point. And I just needed to see my family again, like, we weren’t able to see them for about three weeks, so I had no outside influence.”