‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shaina Hurley Is Expecting 1st Baby With Husband Christos Lardakis

By
Shaina Hurley and Christos Lardakis Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix

Love Is Blind alum Shaina Hurley and husband Christos Lardakis are expecting their first child.

Hurley, 33, and Lardakis announced the exciting news on Tuesday, September 5, telling Us Weekly in a statement, “We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing. Our hearts are full! We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!”

The former Netflix personality started dating Lardakis after ending her brief engagement to Kyle Abrams on season 2 of Love Is Blind. Hurley went public with Lardakis in March 2022 and announced their engagement two weeks later.

Hurley and Lardakis tied the knot in July 2022 at a courthouse in Chicago. While celebrating the one-year anniversary of their wedding, Hurley dedicated a sweet tribute to her husband.

“Happy one year Anniversary agάpe mou. What an amazing first year and to many more blessings to come 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram in July.

Lardakis also took to social media to shower his wife with love, writing via Instagram that same month, “Happy 1 year anniversary MY LOVE The best is yet to come!! 7.21.2022 @shaina.hurley.”

Before finding her happily ever after with Lardakis, Netflix viewers watched Hurley’s journey to find The One on season 2 of Love Is Blind. She initially formed a connection with Abrams, 31, and Shayne Jansen. Hurley ended up getting engaged to Abrams in the pods, but she later told Jansen, 34, about her feelings for him.

Hurley and Abrams called it quits after leaving the pods ahead of the reunion special, which aired in March 2022. At the time, Hurley opened up about feeling pressured to accept a proposal that she wasn’t ready for. “It was a people-pleasing moment and I should have never said yes to you. I should have never said yes,” she shared during the Love Is Blind episode.

That same month, the hairstylist elaborated on why Abrams wasn’t the right person for her.

“Because even before he proposed, I was like, ‘I don’t know how it’s gonna work.’ … I was trying to be open-minded because this is an experiment,” she explained on the “Viall Files” podcast in March 2022. “This was, like, 10 days — people are acting like this was years. … During the reveal, I had [the] intention, [then] I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t know if we should be doing this.’ And when I saw him, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is real.'”

Hurley also noted that a pivotal conversation between her and her now ex-fiancé ended up not making it into the show. “I was very honest with Kyle and I had told them like, ‘I can’t do this,'” she added. “I broke up with him for a reason. And I had explained that to him in Mexico, and I wanted to go home. I was kind of over it at that point. And I just needed to see my family again, like, we weren’t able to see them for about three weeks, so I had no outside influence.”

During the podcast, Hurley revealed that she has since moved on with her “pretty serious” boyfriend Lardakis, saying, “He’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy.”

