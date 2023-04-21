Logging off. Shayne Jansen announced that he will be taking a break from social media after fans expressed concern over his behavior.

“Everyone Loves A Scandal – Shayne Jansen. I’ll see y’all next week or month,” the reality star, 33, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, April 20.

Jansen’s decision to step away from his online platforms comes one day after his followers questioned his disheveled appearance and erratic movements during an Instagram Live. A TikTok account reposted a clip of the Netflix personality speaking quickly and bouncing around in his seat during a live video on Wednesday, April 19, writing, “Anyone else concerned about Shayne from his Live?”

The Chicago native made his television debut during season 2 of Love Is Blind in 2022. Viewers watched him struggle to pick between Shaina Hurley and Natalie Lee before ultimately proposing to the consulting manager, 31.

During the season 2 finale, Lee decided to end her engagement to Jansen following an offscreen argument the night before their wedding. The pair rekindled their romance once filming wrapped, but later called it quits for good.

The real estate agent, who later joined the cast of Perfect Match, addressed how his relationship with Lee played out since the Love Is Blind premiere. “As a man watching our story over again I’m remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man. I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don’t know what’s next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you,” he wrote via Instagram in February 2022.

Jansen continued: “To put some other rumors to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship. I wish her all the best.”

One month later, Jansen slammed speculation that he was using drugs while filming the hit dating show.

“Have I [used drugs]? Yes. On the show I did not,” he said on “The Viall Files” podcast in March 2022. “I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that’s been injected into my body, but I think we’ve all had our times in our lives where we’ve done certain things. People thought I was doing cocaine. I’m mic’d up the whole time.”

The TV personality admitted he wasn’t thrilled by the rumors. “Everyone would have heard me do it. It’s wild to think that I was carrying cocaine on me, and I was snorting lines and doing all this kind of stuff in the bathroom when I’m mic’d up,” he continued. “They can literally hear you whispering. Every word you say. How could they not hear me do it?”

Jansen took to social media that same month to show off a body transformation after one year of working on his wellness. “It’s amazing when you prioritize yourself and you look as good as you feel. I’ve come a long way in a year and I can finally say I truly love myself,” he captioned before and after Instagram photos of his progress.

Later that year, Shayne announced that his mother, Karen Jansen, died. “I lost my best friend today,” he wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “For the last year we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to [watching Schitt’s Creek] every night. I’m broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together. I’ll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily.”