Macaulay Culkin is making his son proud with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Thank you @hollywoodchamberofcommerce for the star,” Culkin, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 4. “My kid can’t stop playing with it. It was such a special day to spend with my friends and family. Thanks for the clothes @celine and thanks for the pix @imagerybyoscar.”

Alongside the caption, Culkin shared a carousel of images from the Friday, December 1, Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony. In one picture, Culkin kissed his fiancée, Brenda Song. Another snap showed the actor embracing former costar Catherine O’Hara at the ceremony mirrored with a throwback photo of the pair on set of Home Alone.

O’Hara, 69, was in attendance on Friday to honor Culkin for his work over the years alongside other A-list stars like Paris Jackson and Natasha Lyonne. After O’Hara gave a heartfelt speech, Culkin took the stage to thank his friends, family and Song, 35, for their love and support.

“Lastly, but not least, I’d like to thank Brenda. You’re absolutely everything. You’re my champion,” he told the crowd. “You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known.”

Culkin thanked Song for giving him both “purpose” and “family,” adding, “And after the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people. You’re somewhere in there. I love you so much.”

Following the event, it was Song’s turn to gush over her fiance. “So sooo proud of you @culkamania !!” she wrote via Instagram. “The most incredible day honoring the most incredible person. So well deserved and so long overdue. Thank you so much to everyone who came out to support and celebrate. My heart is so full.”

Culkin and Song began dating in 2017 and welcomed their first son, Dakota, in April 2021. Less than one year later, Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s engagement. “They are and always have been very in love with each other,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

In March 2022, a separate insider shared that Culkin and Song “for sure” wanted to expand their family with another child. “It can definitely happen soon,” the source said at the time, noting that Song “couldn’t be happier” as a mom.

“She is really focused on being a mom and giving him her full attention,” the insider explained. “ She has a good support system around her, but she and Macaulay are really hands-on parents.”

Song gave an update on how she and Culkin were adjusting to the ups and downs of parenthood after welcoming Dakota, telling The Cut in January 2022, “I think when you and your partner have kids, especially the first few months, you don’t have the patience to be polite with each other.”

She added that “being communicative” when either of them needed help was key. “Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out,” she continued. I’ll be putting my son down and my partner is like, ‘Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.”

In March, Us broke the news that the twosome’s second son, Carson, had secretly arrived sometime before Christmas.

“I’m gonna make some babies,” Culkin said of his desire to build a family with Song during an August 2018 episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”