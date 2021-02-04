Girl gang! Ashley Petta gave birth on Wednesday, February 3, to her and Anthony D’Amico‘s second baby girl, Vaeda.

“This pregnancy was not easy on me and the birth was even harder but meeting the new addition to our family made it all worth it!” Petta, 33, told Us Weekly in a statement. “It was definitely love at first sight. We can’t wait to get her home and introduce her to big sister.”

The Married at First Sight alums announced in July that baby No. 2 was on the way. “We are pregnant! 13 weeks and 2 days to be exact,” the Illinois native captioned her Instagram reveal at the time. “I could not wait to reach my second trimester as it has been a very difficult road for us to get here. I thought by this point I would be able to breathe and enjoy this pregnancy, but unfortunately that has not been the case. I’ve been experiencing a lot of spotting and bleeding over the last 10 days. Several ultrasounds all check out and baby looks good.”

The then-pregnant star concluded that she felt “cautiously optimistic” despite her blood loss.

Her husband, 37, shared the news with a photo of their 2-year-old daughter, Mila, wearing a “Big Sister” shirt.

Two months later, he and Petta revealed the sex of their tie-breaker baby. D’amico was “a nervous wreck” and hoping for a son, his wife revealed during Us Weekly’s exclusive September clip.

When the pair’s cannons shot out pink powder, the Michigan native joked that he was “getting the hell” away and ran from the party.

He explained in a confessional at the time: “I definitely was having a little bit of thoughts that I would like to see a blue cloud. However, I’m happy that it’s a girl. I’m gonna love the heck out of her. It’s gonna be awesome. Mila’s gonna have a cool little sister, and they’re gonna have fun, and they’re gonna bond, and they’re gonna share clothes, and they’re gonna chase guys and I’m gonna kill both of them.”

D’Amico and Petta met and fell in love on season 5 of Married at First Sight in 2015. Mila arrived three years later.

“I don’t think either of us has ever loved someone so much,” the new dad exclusively told Us following her January 2019 arrival.

Married At First Sight: Couples Cam returns to Lifetime Thursday, February 4, at 8 p.m. ET.