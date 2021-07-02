Ready for his brother’s baby! Val Chmerkovskiy may not have a little one on the way, but Maksim Chmerkovskiy “cannot wait” until he does.

“I can’t wait to see Val in that role, to be honest,” Maksim, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 1, while promoting the Maks and Val Tour: Stripped Down. “It’s not just for the warm and fuzzy feelings of it. It’s also for my turn to show up, rally [the baby] up, hand him over, say goodbye and bounce. It’s gonna happen.”

The choreographer hopes that his younger brother, 35, will be a “better” dad than he is to his and Peta Murgatroyd’s 4-year-old son, Shai.

“He has a lot to relay and a lot of information that I think the lucky human or humans, however many, that will be born into that family will certainly be privileged to,” Maksim gushes. “I’m looking forward to him being a dad for sure.”

Val and Jenna Johnson wed in April 2019 in California. In September of the following year, the Utah native exclusively told Us that they “definitely” wanted to have kids.

As for Maksim and Murgatroyd, 34, the couple “cannot wait” to try for a baby girl.

“The reality is, for the firstborn son, mom is his first love,” Maksim explained on Thursday. “There are just bond levels that I don’t come near. I feel like I want to just have an opportunity to have a relationship with a daughter.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro noted that he and Val have always been in a “male-driven family.”

The siblings worked together on the Maks and Val Tour: Stripped Down, and Val exclusively told Us that there will be “a lot of surprises” in the show, which begins on Friday, July 24.

“This last year, like it was for everyone, was a very sobering, neutralizing scenario,” he explained. “We’ve had a great run on TV, had a great run in touring and on a stage, [then] everything came to a screeching halt [amid the coronavirus pandemic] and it was a huge perspective shift. Like how are we going to continue to do what we love to do? This is very cathartic to be able to take our pain and our stress and our certainty and our struggles, put it into our work and laugh about it.”

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp