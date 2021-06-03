A major moment! Mandy Moore’s TV son Sterling K. Brown met her 3-month-old son, Gus.

“My two sons,” the actress, 37, captioned a Thursday, June 3, Instagram slideshow with her This Is Us costar, 45, and the infant. In the sweet shots, the actor cradled Gus to his chest then gazed down at the little one while Moore looked on.

Brown exclusively told Us Weekly about the special moment last month. “I got to hold Gus the other day and he’s just … I love babies,” the Missouri native gushed in May. “I love the kids. … Mandy’s going to be the best mom.”

The Black Panther star noted that Moore wasn’t the only person on set to become a parent in the last year since Chris Sullivan’s wife, Rachel Sullivan, gave birth to son Bear, now 10 months, in July 2020. Creator Dan Fogelman recently welcomed a newborn as well.

“Each one has been such a blessing,” Brown gushed at the time. “It’s nice to know that other people are joining the club because beforehand it was just Justin [Hartley] and I who were the parents.” (The Hotel Artemis star is the father of sons Andrew and Amare with Ryan Michelle Bathe, while Hartley, 44, shares daughter Isabella, 16, with his ex-wife Lindsay Korman.)

Brown added, “Now everybody else is starting to get in on the action too. It’s been such a wonderful sort of camaraderie building experience to be able to share my story of fatherhood and parenthood with all of them.”

Moore joined the club in February, announcing Gus’ arrival in a darling Instagram debut. “Gus is here,” the singer captioned the photo. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

When the New Hampshire native celebrated her first Mother’s Day last month, Taylor Goldsmith honored his wife with a sweet social media shout-out.

“Watching this mom blow my mind on an hourly basis with her true-self-total-pro-parenting-skills has given me much more appreciation for the mom in the second photo (especially considering her putting up with my accessory choices),” the Dawes frontman, 45, captioned a May Instagram slideshow. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms!!!”