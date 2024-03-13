Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira are celebrating their baby’s latest milestone.

“Happy 9 months my everything 🤍. Mommy and daddy love you!!!!” they wrote in Portuguese in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, March 12, alongside the first photo of the infant’s face.

The little one, whose name has not been publicly shared, sat on a bed in a beige two-piece and tiny Nike sneakers. He also wore an adorable knit cap.

Ferreira reposted the pic via her Instagram Story, writing in Portuguese, “Love of my life.”

Anthony, 55, and Ferreira, 24, welcomed their first baby together in June 2023. The infant is Anthony’s seventh child.

The musician, whose real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz, became a father in June 1994 when he welcomed daughter Ariana with ex Debbie Rosado. Anthony and Rosado also share son Chase. After their breakup, Anthony moved on with Dayanara Torres, with whom he shares sons Cristian and Ryan. He also shares twins Max and Emme with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

While Anthony has prioritized amicably coparenting the kids, his career initially made things difficult.

“The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time,” he previously told CBS Sunday Morning in May 2016. “What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and, you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn’t work out that way. It’s the one thing that just tugs at me going and … that’s the biggest sacrifice and you sort of start to wonder, ‘Was it all worth it? Was it worth it?’ You know, on that level.”

Before Anthony married Ferreira in January 2023, he didn’t foresee expanding their family.

“If you had asked him a few years ago, Marc never imagined he’d become a father again,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly the following June, sharing an update after Ferreira gave birth. “Nadia seems to be taking to motherhood like a pro. Marc hasn’t left her side either and he’s doting on Nadia and the baby at all times.”

Since their son’s arrival, Ferreira has given glimpses into their family via her social media.

“Christmas has always been my favorite celebration of the year, for all the family traditions we have, but this one in particular is the most special and important for me, for your presence my son,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2023. “You came into our lives to make us very happy. My love for you has no limits.”