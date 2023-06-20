Marc Anthony wasn’t always planning on becoming a father of seven.

“If you had asked him a few years ago, Marc never imagined he’d become a father again,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the salsa artist, 54, who revealed on Sunday, June 18, that he and wife Nadia Ferreira had welcomed their first child together.

“God’s timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day, ” he captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn, whose name he did not reveal.

Anthony and Ferreira, 24, tied the knot in January, less than one year after debuting their romance in March 2022.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Marc and Nadia had met years before they started dating, but when they reconnected, sparks flew and they knew they wanted to be together,” the insider explains. “It’s only been a few days, but Nadia seems to be taking to motherhood like a pro. Marc hasn’t left her side either and he’s doting on Nadia and the baby at all times.”

The source adds that the twosome “started trying for a baby” after they got engaged in May 2022. “Marc and Nadia are doing amazing and they’re happier than ever,” the insider shares.

The “Vivir Mi Vida” musician also shares daughter Arianna, 28, and son Chase, 28, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado; sons Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 19, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres; and twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony and Lopez, 53, called it quits in 2011 after seven years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2014. During a March 2017 appearance on The View, the “Jenny From the Block” singer provided an update on the exes’ coparenting dynamic.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” she said at the time. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together.”

The Hustlers actress has also found love again since she and Anthony split. After she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits in 2021, Lopez rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck. The pair exchanged vows in July 2022.

Lopez shared a steamy tribute to the Argo director, 50, for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18. “Daddy Appreciation Post ✨ Happy Father’s Day Papa,” she captioned an Instagram post which included a photo of Affleck posing shirtless. “And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍.”

Anthony, meanwhile, took an opportunity to gush about Ferreira while accepting a Latin Grammy award for Best Salsa Album in November 2022. “Thank you for being with me and giving me your best and making me the happiest man,” he said.