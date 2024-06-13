One year after their son was born, Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, have revealed his name.

Ferreira, 25, shared an Instagram photo of her holding the toddler, whose name is Marco, in front of a balloon-filled birthday display on Wednesday, June 12.

“Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things… one of them being the greatest love that exists… being your mother, my son,” the former Miss Universe Paraguay wrote in a caption. “There’s no way to explain the infinite love I feel for you and the excitement of watching you grow and teaching you new things every day. Happy birthday to the greatest blessing of my life. My beloved Marco!”

Marco is Ferreira’s first child and Anthony’s seventh. In March, the couple shared the first photo of their son’s face in a joint Instagram post marking his 9-month birthday. “Happy 9 months my everything 🤍. Mommy and daddy love you!!!!” they gushed.

Anthony and Ferreira got engaged in May 2022, two months after taking their romance public. They tied the knot in January 2023 during a star-studded ceremony in Miami attended by Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda, among other famous faces. David Beckham served as Anthony’s best man, and he was accompanied by his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The “You Sang to Me” crooner’s marriage to the model marked his fourth time down the aisle. Anthony first wed Dayanara Torres in 2000, with whom he shares sons Cristian, 23, and Ryan, 20. He split from Torres, 49, in 2004, shortly before he moved on with Jennifer Lopez. Anthony and Lopez, 54, wed in July 2004 before welcoming twins Max and Emme, now 16, in February 2008. They announced their split in 2011, finalizing the divorce three years later.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” Lopez explained during a 2017 appearance on The View. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together.”

The Atlas star married Ben Affleck in July 2022, and nearly two years after their wedding, the twosome have fueled speculation that there’s trouble in paradise. Following his split from Lopez, Anthony married Shannon De Lima in 2014 and divorced her three years later.

Anthony also shares daughter Ariana, 30, and son Chase, 28, with ex Debbie Rosado.

The singer and Ferreira first stepped out in Mexico City in 2022. They made their romance Instagram-official in March of that year.

“May God multiply all that you wish us,” Anthony wrote in Spanish at the time, alongside a photo of the pair smiling.

Before marrying Ferreira, he couldn’t picture having another child

“If you had asked him a few years ago, Marc never imagined he’d become a father again,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023, sharing an update after Ferreira gave birth. “Nadia seems to be taking to motherhood like a pro. Marc hasn’t left her side either and he’s doting on Nadia and the baby at all times.”