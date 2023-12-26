It was a very special holiday for Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, as they celebrated their first Christmas with their baby boy.

Ferreira, 24, shared three Instagram photos of her holding their son, 6 months, in front of their Christmas tree, on Sunday, December 24.

“Christmas has always been my favorite celebration of the year out of all the family traditions we have, but this one in particular is the most special and important for me, because of your presence, my son ♥️,” the former Miss Universe Paraguay wrote, as translated from Spanish to English.

The baby boy, whose name has not been revealed, is Ferreira’s first child.

“You came into our lives to make us very happy. My love for you has no limits,” she continued. “Merry Christmas to all! 🎄 Blessings.”

Ferreira became engaged to Anthony, 55, in May 2022. They wed in January during a spectacular ceremony in Miami attended by Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and more stars. David Beckham served as Anthony’s best man, and he was accompanied by his wife, Victoria Beckham.

On Valentine’s Day, Anthony and Ferreira announced they were expecting their first child together. The four-time Grammy winner has six other children from previous relationships. He shares daughter Arianna, 29, and son Chase, 28, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado; sons Cristian, 22, and Ryan, 20, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres; and twins Emme and Maximilian, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony and Beckham have been close friends for many years, and in July, Anthony shared a photo of the former soccer star meeting his newborn baby. In the picture, Beckham kissed the baby’s foot while the infant rested on a hospital bed. Anthony captioned the pic, “Uncle David came to visit us. What a blessing.”

Before Anthony and Ferraira announced that they were expecting their first child together, the salsa artist was not planning to have more children.

“If you had asked him a few years ago, Marc never imagined he’d become a father again,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

However, Anthony was thrilled to expand his family.

“Nadia seems to be taking to motherhood like a pro,” the insider continued. “Marc hasn’t left her side either and he’s doting on Nadia and the baby at all times.”

The source added that the twosome “started trying for a baby” after they got engaged in May 2022

In November 2022, Anthony was full of praise for his wife while accepting a Latin Grammy award for Best Salsa Album. “Thank you for being with me and giving me your best and making me the happiest man,” he said during the ceremony in Las Vegas.