Marie Kondo is a three-time mom! The Tidying Up With Marie Kondo star announced the arrival of her third child on Thursday, April 22.

“It’s a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her newborn son being held by one of her daughters. “We are all doing well. Now comes the fun part — spending this special time with our little guy. ✨🍼.”

The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up author, 36, announced in January that her and husband Takumi Kawahara were expecting baby No. 3. “I have some news!” the Tokyo native captioned a smiling baby bump shot via Instagram at the time. “Another bundle of joy on the way.”

Drew Barrymore commented, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! I am wishing you so much joy! And health and love,” while Miranda Kerr wrote, “So happy for you and your family. Congratulations!”

Kawahara reposted the photo of Kondo cradling her stomach in a pink dress, writing, “Thank you so much!”

He and the KonMari founder wed in 2012 and are also the parents of daughters Satsuki and Miko. The organizing consultant has learned to live without “a perfectly neat home” since becoming a mom.

Condo explained in a recent blog post: “When I first became a mother, I felt frustrated when I couldn’t tidy my home exactly the way I wanted. Then, after having my second child, I didn’t even have the energy to consider some of my former practices around the house! Motherhood taught me to be more forgiving of myself. The joy that comes from parenting exceeds any satisfaction that could have come from a perfectly neat home.”

The Emmy nominee has given her Instagram followers glimpses of her girls over the years, from sibling hugs in September 2020 to paper airplane throwing three months later.

In June 2020, Kondo called her husband, also 36, her “greatest collaborator — in business and in life.” She interviewed the producer that same month about fatherhood.

“Right now, we love playing hide-and-seek,” he said at the time. “They are really getting great at hiding and come up with inventive spots, like a shelf in the back of a closet behind the clothes. Sometimes my younger daughter will come out on her own and say, ‘I lost.’”

Kawahara added that “most aspects of parenting come naturally” to him, explaining, “I’m full of love and affection for my daughters – it just flows out of me. What’s challenging is to see them inherit behaviors that I’m still working on – like worrying too much about what others think of them.”