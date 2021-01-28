Sparking more joy! Marie Kondo is expecting her third child with husband Takumi Kawahara.

“I have some news!” Kondo, 36, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 27, alongside a photo of her caressing her baby bump. “Another bundle of joy on the way. 💖.”

The pregnant star wore a blue sweater and pink dress in her reveal snap as she looked down and smiled at her growing belly.

Kawahara, 37, reposted his wife’s announcement on his Instagram Story, writing, “Thank you so much!!” alongside the news.

The Tidying Up With Marie Kondo star received numerous well-wishes from celebrities and fans alike after revealing she has another bundle of joy on the way.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” Drew Barrymore commented. “I am wishing you so much joy! And health and love!!!!!!!!!”

Miranda Kerr expressed her excitement over the news, adding, “So happy for you and your family 💖 Congratulations 🎉.”

Ayesha Curry also sent a sweet message to the Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up author, writing, “Congratulations 🎉🎉.”

The KonMari founder already shares two daughters, Satsuki and Miko, with the TV producer.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, teamed up in 2019 to work on Netflix’s Tidying Up show after the success of Kondo’s bestselling book. The lifestyle guru was the star of the series, while her husband was one of the executive producers.

The Tokyo native, who is known for her KonMari Method, previously talked about how she deals with messes after becoming a mom to two girls on her KonMari blog.

“When I first became a mother, I felt frustrated when I couldn’t tidy my home exactly the way I wanted,” she wrote in her “Marie’s Top 4 Tips for Tidying With Kids” post. “Then, after having my second child, I didn’t even have the energy to consider some of my former practices around the house!”

Kondo added: “Motherhood taught me to be more forgiving of myself. The joy that comes from parenting exceeds any satisfaction that could have come from a perfectly neat home.”