Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, made a rare appearance with their kids for a good cause.
The couple, who share sons Levi, 15, and Livingston, 11, and daughter Vida, 14, attended the 12th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala on Thursday, April 25, in Austin, Texas.
McConaughey, 54, donned a navy suit and Alves, 41, wore a black dress, while Levi and Livingston were impeccably dressed in black suits. Vida, for her part, looked all grown up in a pink gown.
The annual fundraising event is cofounded by McConaughey, country singer Jack Ingram and college football coach Mack Brown and benefits nonprofits dedicated to empowering children.
The charity has contributed more than $41 million to various organizations since its inception, according to the Mack, Jack & McConaughey website.
McConaughey and Alves, who tied the knot in 2012, were last seen on the red carpet with their children in 2021 when they attended the Los Angeles premiere of his animated film Sing 2.
The family of five has relocated from California to Texas, a decision Alves shed light on earlier this year while speaking to Southern Living.
“We were living a happy life in Malibu,” Alves explained in March. “We had a beautiful house that we’d built together and put a lot of love and care into. We were raising our kids there. I was growing everything in the yard. I had bees making honey.”
Alves, however, noted that the “gravity is very different in Texas” than California.
“‘You want to move here, don’t you?’” she recalled asking her husband at the time, to which he responded, “‘Yep.’”
McConaughey and Alves have largely kept their family life out of the spotlight, but the proud parents have given rare glimpses of their kids via social media for special occasions. In January, McConaughey shared a sweet birthday message for his daughter.
“To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn’t pick, Happy Birthday,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.”A day late because my mobile device flew out of my pocket on the roller coaster loop at her birthday yesterday!”
When Levi turned 15 in July 2023, Alves and McConaughey’s birthday present was granting him permission to join social media. Alves confessed to feeling “a little nervous” about the decision in an Instagram video.
McConaughey, however, told his Instagram followers that they would be introduced to “a very cool and respectful young man.”
He continued: “Levi, enjoy the adventure, sharing your story and expressing yourself and exchanging with the people out there.”
While Alves is known as the disciplinarian, McConaughey confessed during a 2020 interview with Town & Country that he is “the yes guy” in the family.
“Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love,” he said at the time. “Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they’re not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn.”