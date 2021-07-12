Officially a family of four! Matthew Morrison’s wife, Renee Puente, gave birth on June 28 to baby No. 2.

Us Weekly confirmed their daughter Phoenix’s arrival on Monday, July 12.

The Glee alum, 42, showed the singer’s baby bump for the first time in an April Instagram Story video. “Baby loading,” the actor captioned the footage of the couple dancing to Darren Criss’ “F–kin Around.”

As for Puente, 36, she posted a picture of their 3-year-old son, Revel, looking at her budding belly.

The pair’s baby news came six months after the Hawaii native shared her miscarriage with her Instagram followers.

“I just went through one of the most vulnerable, raw, massive, confusing, just phenomenal experiences that a woman could ever endure,” she wrote of the pregnancy loss in October 2020. “Matthew and I have been so intentionally trying to get pregnant and calling our child … I’m trying to call in my child that I know is waiting for us. And I want to just open my life and my arms to this human. And so on our second cycle of calling this child in, we got pregnant. And it was among just such extraordinary intention and love. I miscarried. I found out at four weeks and began the cycle of miscarriage on my sixth week.”

The actress went on to write about how meditation was helping her heal and “rise above [negative] conditioned thoughts.”

She told social media users not to feel sorry for her at the time, explaining, “I don’t feel sorry for myself, and to go through these experiences and to get pregnant and to be alive … to be alive is an accomplishment.”

Puente and Morrison first became parents in October 2017 when Revel arrived. Morrison announced the news with a photo of himself fist-bumping the infant.

“To my Newborn Child, Revel James Makai Morrison: Your Mama and Papa got this!!” the Broadway star captioned the black-and-white Instagram photo. “Trust in us to guide and protect you always. To lay the tracks so your choo choo train will run smoothly throughout this world. You will have all the tools to soar! We love you and are so thankful for your arrival! The adventures are just beginning.”

He and Puente are all set with two children, and the Divergent star called her upcoming arrival her “last” in a May maternity shoot photo.

“You have me, all yours,” she captioned the nude photo. “Held in the palm of your tiny little hand. I cherish every moment, every movement from within. But my goodness, am I excited to meet you!”