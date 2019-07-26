Meghan King Edmonds is finally receiving some good news. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed her 13-month-old son Hart is doing well after she and husband Jim Edmonds discovered he had irreversible brain damage.

“Four times a week either Jimmy or I ‘dive’ with Hart in a hyperbaric compressed oxygen chamber (HBOT),” Meghan captioned a photo with Hart on Friday, July 26, via Instagram, “After 5 dives we are already seeing progress: lifting his left leg on stairs when his right is restrained, bear crawling (perhaps trying to stand?), more willingly taking steps with assistance, and cruising from the couch to the coffee table. Is it because of this alternative therapy, is it because he’s just getting older, is it because of PT, or is it because of his 3x/weekly chiropractor visits?”

While Meghan concluded that she didn’t know the answer to those questions just yet, she celebrated the fact that her son wasn’t in pain.

“Who knows, but it’s not hurting!” she wrote. “Go Hart, go! #GoHartGo #pediatricHBOT #whateverittakes.”

Meghan revealed Hart’s was having health issues in a lengthy blog post after Jim was caught sexting with another woman last month. The former Bravo star wrote a second post about their son’s diagnosis at the time.

“I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED,” she wrote. “I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

The couple are also parents of Hart’s twin brother, Hayes, and their older sister, Aspen, 2.

