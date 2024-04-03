Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, and Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, are proving to be fast friends.

Ragland, 67, and Knowles, 70, posed with their arms wrapped around each other at the Kinsey Collection Exhibition at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 21. The event was hosted by Meghan, 42, and her husband, Prince Harry.

“The group discussed the history and significance of Black art and how various communities can work together to preserve this vital piece of American history,” the Kinsey Collection’s official Instagram page wrote while sharing the images via Instagram on Tuesday, April 2.

The event was put on through a partnership between The Archewell Foundation — founded by Harry, 39, and Meghan— and The Bernard and Shirley Kinsey Foundation for Arts and Education.

Beyoncé, 42, and Meghan have had a longstanding friendship with one another. In September 2023, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as Ragland, were spotted at SoFi Stadium supporting Beyoncé amid her Renaissance Tour.

After Harry and Meghan’s March 2021 tell-all interview, Beyoncé publicly shared a heartfelt message to her longtime friend. “Thank you, Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé wrote via her website at the time, alongside a photo of the pair at the Lion King premiere in 2019. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

During the sixth episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, which was filmed days after their explosive Q&A aired on CBS, Meghan revealed that Beyoncé reached out to her to express her support. “Beyoncé just texted,” the Suits alum recalled in the footage. Harry jokingly gasped, adding: “Shut up. Just checking in. Just casual.”

Meghan then read the message out loud to her husband. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” Meghan said in the episode. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Harry paused before noting, “That’s well said.”

The former Destiny’s Child singer also paid tribute to Meghan when she and her husband, Jay-Z, accepted the Brit Award for Best International Group in February 2019 via video recording. During their speech, the pair stood in front of a portrait of Meghan, who wore a crown and pearl necklaces.

The video was also a nod to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “APES–T” music video, where the Mona Lisa was positioned behind them in a similar manner.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” Beyoncé wrote via Instagram, four months after Meghan revealed she was pregnant with her and Harry’s first child, son Archie.