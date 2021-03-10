Ladies get into formation! Beyoncé showed her support for Meghan Markle after the duchess’ tell-all interview aired on Sunday, March 7.

“Thank you, Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé, 39, wrote via her website on Tuesday, March 9, alongside a photo of the pair at the Lion King premiere in 2019. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Beyoncé previously paid tribute to the philanthropist, 39, when she and Jay-Z accepted the Brit Award for Best International Group in February 2019. During their speech, the couple stood in front of a portrait of Markle wearing a crown and pearl necklaces. The video was also a nod to the duo’s “APES—T” music video, in which the Mona Lisa was positioned behind them.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” the former Destiny’s Child singer wrote via Instagram alongside the tribute video, four months after Markle revealed she was pregnant with son Archie.

The Lemonade musician is one of many celebrities to speak out in support of Markle and her husband Prince Harry after their bombshell interview. The California native’s longtime friend Serena Williams also honored the former Suits actress after the special aired.

“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life — and leads by example — with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble,” the tennis pro, 39, wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

Williams applauded Markle, who is expecting her second child with the prince, 36, for speaking out about the racism she claimed she experienced while living in the U.K., and how it factored into the couple’s relocation to the U.S.

“I know firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us,” the athlete continued. “I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong – both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S.”

During Sunday’s interview, Markle opened up about being “silenced” while working as a senior member of the royal family. She also addressed how the U.K. tabloids treated her and claimed she didn’t feel supported by the royal institution against the negative stories.

“That was really hard to reconcile because it was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” the Tig founder said. “They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

Buckingham Palace reacted on Tuesday to the duo’s eye-opening remarks, saying in a statement, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

The statement to Us Weekly noted the issues raised by the couple “are concerning,” especially that of race, adding the family takes them “very seriously” and will look into it privately. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the message concluded.

A source exclusively told Us on Tuesday, “Meghan and Harry both finally feel free after the interview aired,” despite some of the negative backlash they’ve received over publicly sharing their story.

“They felt that they had been holding all of this inside for so many years and now it’s finally off of their chests,” the insider added.