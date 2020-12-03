Not alone. Meghan Markle has been flooded with support after opening up about her and Prince Harry’s July miscarriage.

“Meghan has no regrets whatsoever about sharing her grief,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “[She] is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support she’s received from the public and other women who’ve experienced the pain of losing a child.”

The Suits alum, 39, described the emotional experience in a November op-ed for The New York Times. “After changing [my 18-month-old son Archie’s] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp,” the former actress recalled at the time. “I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The Los Angeles native added, “Staring at the cold white walls [in the hospital], my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal. Watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’”

Markle went on to write that by sharing their painful story, she and the former military pilot, 36, hoped to “take the first steps toward healing” from the tragedy.

Markle and Harry received many kind messages via social media at the time. “Sharing this profound grief as @chrissyteigen also did, is a blessing to those who have also experienced it,” Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted last month, referencing the Cravings author and John Legend’s September pregnancy loss. “They know that in the midst of [heartbreak], they are not alone.”

In addition, Prince Charles, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II and other royal family members have privately “reached out,” the insider tells Us. “Harry confided in them over the summer, when it happened. Despite the fact the brothers have grown apart, William hates the idea of Harry suffering. He really feels [for] him.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin, Natalie Posner and Andrea Simpson