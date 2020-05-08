Giving thanks! Michelle Money’s 15-year-old daughter, Brielle, met her nurses after recovering from a devastating March skateboarding accident.

“This video was taken on the day we left the hospital when a few of the amazing PICU nurses stopped by the Neuro Trauma Unit to say goodbye,” the Bachelor alum, 39, captioned Thursday, May 7, Instagram footage. “They could not believe their eyes! Brielle will never remember her time with them but her dad, [Ryan Money], and I remind her how they truly saved her life. She is so grateful. We all are.”

The former reality star went on to write directly to the staff. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Michelle gushed. “Can’t wait to see you again when I am able to come volunteer!”

In the social media upload, the Bachelor in Paradise alum told the teen: “It’s the PICU team. You’re not gonna remember any of these people. Can you believe it? This is Brie. These people kept you alive, like, truly.”

While the nurses exclaimed, “Oh, my gosh,” and, “Wow,” Brielle said, “Thank you, guys. This is crazy.”

Michelle announced last month that Brielle had left the hospital, writing, “26 days after her accident and she is walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life. What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing. Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother.”

She added, “Bri’s speech therapist told us that in the 6 years she has been working, she has never seen a kid recover as fast as Bri has. I am incredibly grateful for her speedy recovery yet I know we have a long road still ahead of us. This girl is a fighter. She is a warrior. She is going to do amazing things with her life!”

The announcement came two weeks after the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum revealed she was taking a social media hiatus.

“I just feel strongly that I need to honor Brielle and her privacy right now,” the Utah native explained via Instagram. “When and if she wants to share her powerful story- she will. And I will be there to support her either way.”