Miraculous moments. Michelle Money’s ex-husband, Ryan Money, gushed about their 15-year-old daughter Brielle’s recovery following her skateboarding accident.

“In my last post, I said that Brielle came into the Neural Trauma Unit [NTU] ‘guns a blazin’! Well, that was an understatement,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 16. “The improvement that Brielle has made in the last four days is nothing short of a miracle. Five days ago, she hadn’t moved for two weeks and had a breathing tube in. Now, we are FaceTiming family members one after another until they get bored of us.”

Ryan went on to write that the teenager has “not lost her sense of humor.” He explained, “Just tonight Brie told her Uncle Nick that her hair looked better than his and she has had staples and stitches (those coronavirus haircuts are tough)! We all got a good laugh out of that one. Brie and I cruised the hospital tonight before bed. I pushed the wheelchair, but feel like she may have been able to push me. We got back to the room and she stood at the sink, brushed her teeth and went right to bed.”

Brielle’s dad is “really starting to like” the situation. “Anyone who is familiar with [traumatic brain injuries] knows that she has a ways to go, but we feel like we have the wind at our back and are heading in the right direction,” he wrote. “We continue to be indebted to those who are praying for Brielle and our family. We LOVE YOU and appreciate your petitions to God on our behalf. Thank You!”

He and Michelle, 39, announced on March 30 that Brielle was in the ICU on life support. The Bachelor alum documented their daughter’s journey on social media, from showing off her brain fluid bags to sharing a video of her hand moving.

The former reality star has been on a social media hiatus since April 10. “I need to take a break … to allow myself to be fully in tune with my daughter and her needs,” the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum wrote. “She is going to be just fine! We are going to get thru this!”