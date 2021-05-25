Singing their praises! Former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams gave Us Weekly an inside look at Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland‘s parenting skills.

“[They’re] amazing, just organic as wives and mothers,” the Illinois native, 41, exclusively told Us on Monday, May 24, while promoting UBS’s Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client’s virtual event on Tuesday, May 25. (Queen B, 39, is the mother of Blue, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 3, with Jay-Z, while Rowland, 40, shares Titan, 6, and Noah, 4 months, with Tim Weatherspoon.)

“Kelly, the other day, was chopping up onions, celery and carrots,” Williams explained. “I said, ‘What are you doing?’ She’s like, ‘I’m making chicken rice soup.’ And B is on the FaceTime as well.”

The Strictly Come Dancing alum reflected on one call in particular when the “Halo” singer had a crown on her head when she answered. “She said, ‘Girl, I forgot Rumi put this on me,’” Williams told Us. “It’s just amazing that … they interact with three children and loved ones just like everybody else.”

Rowland even let Williams and Beyoncé watch a livestream of her youngest son’s birth. “That’s the testament of our relationship,” the “We Break the Dawn” singer said. “If anyone’s ever doubted the relationship between the three of us … how much more intimate can a person be with you besides making the baby? We saw her bring the baby into the world.”

She gushed about Blue specifically, telling Us that the recent Grammy winner “is set to be whatever she wants to be.” Williams added, “Great parents affirm their children. They don’t force their children.”

When an Instagram hater suggested in January that Williams would feel more fulfilled if she had kids herself, she slammed the comment. “WATCH YOUR MOUTH AND FINGERS,” she clapped back at the time. “Don’t you ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY. Stay out of a woman’s uterus.”

The Checking In author opened up to Us on Monday about being “vulnerable … and transparent” when she isn’t “feeling OK” or doesn’t appreciate the way someone has spoken to her. Williams is hoping that UBS’s Athletes and Entertainers Strategic Client’s event on Tuesday, which will cover female entertainers’ success, balance and mental health, will help other people to “process their pain” as well.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi