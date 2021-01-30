Destiny’s Child Darling! Kelly Rowland Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Family of four! Kelly Rowland gave birth on January 21 to her and Tim Weatherspoon’s second child, son Noah.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us!” Rowland announced via Instagram on Saturday, January 30. “We are truly grateful.” She added that her baby boy weighed seven pounds, eight ounces and measured 19 inches long.

The former Destiny’s Child member, 39, revealed in October that she had a little one on the way, debuting her bare baby bump in a Women’s Health cover. “SURPRISE!” the “Motivation” singer wrote via Instagram at the time.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,” the Georgia native told the magazine. “Being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

The actress, who is also the mother of son Titan, 6, continued to document her pregnancy progress via social media, from a babymoon mirror selfie to her at-home maternity style.

While awaiting her second child’s arrival, Rowland got advice from Beyoncé, she exclusively told Us Weekly in October.

“[During] the first one, I felt so maternal,” the Merry Liddle Christmas star said at the time. “[During] this one, I don’t know, something happened. I kind of feel like there’s a sexiness added to it. I remember talking to a friend of mine, and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, I really think you should rock this.’ It was B who like really inspired me to, like, step up my maternity clothes game even though [I’m only] in the house.”

Rowland said, “I want this certain sassiness and sensuality this time, or sexiness. When it comes to date night, it’s more about trying to keep my hands to myself. The hormones!”

The Grammy winner became a mom in 2014 when Titan arrived, and the little one was “over the moon” to learn about his mom’s pregnancy. “He thinks this baby is his baby,” she told Us. “It’s going to be exciting to see this interaction for sure when the baby comes and the work starts.”

In May, Rowland exclusively opened up to Us about the “very real” mom guilt she experiences as a working mother. “I try not to give myself too much of a hard time because I do want him to be responsible and I do want him to see me working so that he will eventually want to get a job and want to have something that he’s just as passionate about as well,” the “Work” singer explained.